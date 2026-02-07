ZOOS Tokyo in top form as CT Tigers roar in Manila Hustle 3×3

ZOOS Tokyo looked on point in its title retention bid in the Manila Hustle 3×3 Season 4, topping Pool B with its undefeated run on Saturday at SM Mall of Asia Music Hall.

The defending back-to-back champs from Japan swept their group stage assignments, including a thrilling 21-16 escape of Pilipinas Aguilas in this tourney which has Uratex, Smart, and Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas as presenters.

Ama Degbeon was in her element from the get-go, dropping six points, nine rebounds, and five assists to anchor ZOOS to a 3-0 record and an automatic bye to the quarterfinals of the Philippine women’s 3×3 international invitational.

Joson and the rest of the Aguilas, however, still finished at second place in the group with a 2-1 record, hurdling New Zealand national team, 15-13, and Hanoi Basketball Federation, 22-13.

The Tall Ferns also completed the trio from the group after pulling off the 20-18 thriller against their Vietnamese counterparts in this tilt which also has Titan, Lanson Place, and B’lue as partners.

Meanwhile, Supavadee Kunchuan proved to be the difference maker for CT Tigers as they went undefeated in Pool A.

The Thai superstar had her imprints all over the team’s 3-0 sweep, including a seven-point showing in their 21-11 rout of Gilas Pilipinas Stars.

Flowlish Gunma of Japan (2-1) and Gilas Stars (1-2) also made it through to the playoffs as they disposed Hansol Remicon in pool play.

Action continues in the afternoon session with Gilas Pilipinas Suns, Uratex Dream, and Valencia Basket 3×3 of Spain being the marquee teams in this tournament which also have Wilson, Secret Fresh, Jollibee, and Laurin MCT Oil as sponsors.