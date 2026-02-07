Lady Altas make it five in a row in NCAA volleyball

Shaila Omipon spearheaded University of Perpetual Help to its fifth straight win after dominating Emilio Aguinaldo College, 28-26, 25-15, 26-24, in the NCAa Season 101 women’s volleyball tournament at the San Andres Gym in Malate, Manila on Saturday, February 7.

Omipon fired 17 attacks to lead the wards of coach Sandy Rieta who expressed delight after his team’s impressive performance.

Cyrille Almeniana also shone 16 points – 13 of which from the attack line.

Setter Fianne Ariola recorded 16 excellent sets while libero Joanna Denise Lozano registered 20 digs to go with nine receptions for the Las Pinas City-based schools

Three from EAC recorded 10 points each for their team, Cara Dayanan, Alessandra Rasonable and Ashley Toriado but the Lady Generals stayed winless through five games.

Meanwhile, the Altas Spikers won their third straight game in 5 games against the EAC Generals, 25-16, 9-25, 23-25, 26-24, 15-11.

Four of the Altas scored in double digits for a total of 53 points.

Rookie Marc Tangon posted 16 points on 12 attacks, 3 blocks, ace and 17 digs, Jester Bornel and Khian Andres each had 13 points, while Charles Pallasa had 11 points.