Calvin Abueva vows to keep in step with ‘young guns’

By REYNALD MAGALLON

Calvin Abueva is hoping to provide the veterans presence while vowing to keep in step with his younger teammates after participating in his first practice with new team Converge.

Relishing a second wind, Abueva is looking to make an immediate impact for the FiberXers who were searching for ways to finally get over the quarterfinals hump in the PBA.

“Dala-dala ko yung maturity and energy na hindi tayo ang puwedeng nasa downline. Kailangan ko ng tulong niyo kailangan niyo yung tulong ko, maniwala kayo sa akin,” said Abueva in a video of his speech posted on the team’s social media accounts.

Abueva finally joined the Converge practice just days after getting traded from Titan Ultra in exchange for Rey Suerte, King Caralipio and Mark Omega.

“Magkaisa lang tayo bigay natin lahat. Ako bata pa ako 38, pero sasabay ako sa inyo,” assured Abueva who will be adding firepower to an already potent Converge crew led by Juan Gomez de Liano.

Aside from Gomez de Liano who, like Abueva, was in the race for the Best Player of the Conference award in the Philippine Cup, the FiberXers also had another candidate in Justine Baltazar.

Joining him at the frontline is Justin Arana while at the wings are Schonny Winston and Alec Stockton.