Andres Muhlach, certified ‘NGSB’

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

Heartthrob Andres Muhlach has never had a girlfriend his entire life.

In short, he is a certified NGSB — or “No Girlfriend Since Birth.”

He revealed this recently during his guest appearance on “Fast Talk with Boy Abunda.”

The actor, son of showbiz icons Aga Muhlach and Charlene Gonzalez, made it clear that this is a personal choice rather than a matter of circumstance.

Apparently, he prefers to focus on building his burgeoning career instead of entertaining romantic relationships — well, at least for now.

The 24-year-old has been busy with a string of projects, including the hit series “Mutya ng Section E” and the stage production “Bagets: The Musical.”

With a packed schedule and increasing responsibilities in the industry, Muhlach seems intent on prioritizing his craft and making a name for himself beyond his famous lineage.

Still, he admitted that romance hasn’t been entirely absent from his life.

While he has tried courting before, nothing has progressed into a formal relationship.

And that’s that.