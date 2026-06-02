Palace tells VP Sara: Explain yourself, not dismiss impeachment case

Malacañang has urged Vice President Sara Duterte to directly address the corruption allegations against her rather than rely on technicalities to dismiss her impeachment case.

In a briefing on Tuesday, June 2, Palace Press Officer and Communications Undersecretary Claire Castro stressed that Duterte’s Answer filed before the Senate Impeachment Court did not contain an outright denial of the accusations.

Instead, she questioned the constitutionality and validity of the proceedings.

“Unang‑una po, lumalabas dito sa kanyang naging tugon, hindi niya po dineny. Walang outright denial ng mga akusasyon sa kanya,” Castro said, citing allegations of misuse of confidential funds, threats against President Marcos Jr., alleged acceptance of money from drug lords, and unexplained wealth.

Castro emphasized that the Vice President should explain these accusations to the public rather than depend on procedural arguments.

“Mas maganda po sana na mas maipaliwanag niya sa taumbayan itong mga inaakusa sa kaniya rather than using mere technicalities to have the complaint dismissed,” she said.

She added that if Duterte can present evidence disproving the charges, it would be better for her to clear her name and show that the allegations are baseless.

On Monday, June 1, the Vice President formally filed her answer before the Senate sitting as an Impeachment Court, raising constitutional, procedural, and substantive issues against the Articles of Impeachment and the House Committee on Justice proceedings. (Betheena Unite)