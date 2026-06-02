38 aspirants join PVL Rookie Draft

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

UAAP standouts Lams Lamina and Detdet Pepito headline a compact but talent-rich pool of 38 aspirants in the 2026 Premier Volleyball League Rookie Draft set on Wednesday night at the Novotel Manila in Cubao, Quezon City.

Lamina, a product of National University, looms as one of the heavy favorites in the draft class with her two UAAP Best Setter Awards while Pepito from University of Santo Tomas is a two-time UAAP Best Libero.

Also hoping to get selected after their impressive performances from the Draft Combine are Adamson’s Barbie Jamili and University of the East’s Khy Cepada.

Jamili excelled in several categories, topping the 10-meter sprint with a time of 1.759 seconds, the pro agility 5-10-5 test at 5.109 sec, and the hop test reactive strength index with 3.36 meters per second.

Meanwhile, Cepada placed second in both the 10-meter sprint (1.776 sec) and countermovement jump (44.7 centimeters), third in the pro agility 5-10-5 test (5.133 sec), and fifth in both the hop test reactive strength index (2.28 m/sec) and approach jump (295 cm).

Other UAAP standouts included in the final draft pool are UST’s Jonna Perdido and Xyza Gula; UP’s Irah Jaboneta, Joan Monares, Heart Magsombol, and Jum Gayo; FEU’s Ann Asis and Florize Papa; De La Salle University’s Ela Raagas, Michelle Beterina, and Sophia Sindayen; the University of the East trio of Khy Cepada, Tin Ecalla, and Kayce Balingit; and Ateneo’s Taks Fujimoto.

Jade Fuentes of Cal State Dominguez Hills is the lone Filipino-foreign applicant in this year’s draft class.

Completing the draft pool are Letran’s Julienne Castro; Jose Rizal University’s Marianne Alona and Gayle Batara; Lyceum of the Philippines University’s Johna Dolorito, Janeth Tulang, and Jericha Lopez; Mapúa University’s Grace Cabadin and Alyanna Ong; San Beda University’s Erin Navarro; San Sebastian College-Recoletos’ Katherine Santos, Christina Marasigan, and Kristine Dionisio; University of Perpetual Help System DALTA’s Fianne Ariola; University of Nueva Caceres’ Kirsty Destajo; University of San Carlos’ Angel Galinato; Immaculada Concepcion College duo Jesska Sacay and Marjorie Orpilla; and Polytechnic University of the Philippines’ Lyca Dela Peña.

Galeries Tower holds the No. 1 overall pick after defying the odds in the draft lottery held on May 25. It will be followed by Capital1, Choco Mucho, and Akari.

The remainder of the first-round order consists of Nxled, Farm Fresh, PLDT, and Creamline.

A few days ago, top prospect Alyssa Solomon decided to withdraw her draft application before Nina Ytang followed suit on Monday, June 1, both choosing to concentrate on playing for the national team.