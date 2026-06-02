Sports

PH women’s beach handball team eyes better finish in world tilt; boosts grassroots

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
3 Min Read
(Philippine Handball Federation, Inc.)

By MARK REY MONTEJO

 

The Philippine women’s beach handball team is leaving no stone unturned in its bid for a better showing in the IHF Beach Handball World Championships slated June 23 to 28 in Zagreb, Croatia.

The Nationals are hoping to use the lessons they learned and the experience they gained in the first edition to become better version of themselves.

“Our goal is to at least qualify for the quarterfinals, hopefully. If not, then our goal is to be the highest ranked team in Asia… So, we hope for the best. We are preparing well, and we’re just going all out with it,” said coach Joanna Franquelli.

Though the country finished second in its group elims with a 2-1 card, it eventually wound up 12th in the 16-country tournaments held in Pingtan Island, China two years ago.

Led by Philippine Handball Federation Inc. (PHFI) president Jay Adalem, Franquelli, and former team captain and now assistant coach AA Adriano with Jo Ong, Zha Mateo, and Shang Berte leading the way, the country hopes to overcome the odds this time.

In the draw held in Croatia on May 2, the Filipina handballers landed in Group D alongside reigning World Games champion Argentina, Denmark, and qualifier Benin, while reigning back-to-back titlist Germany headlines Group A with the Netherlands, Vietnam, and Uruguay.

This is also a buildup for the Philippine women’s squad, now second in Asia behind Vietnam, as it aims to qualify for the 20th Asian Games in Japan this September and the country’s hosting of Asian Beach Games in Cebu City in 2028. And if things go well, they hope to earn a ticket to the Los Angeles Olympics in the same year.

The federation is also determined to bolster the sport’s popularity by proposing to include it as a demo sport in next year’s Palarong Pambansa and Batang Pinoy.
“Tina-target talaga namin ‘yong grassroots development program eh… kaya nga Palarong Pambansa is one… Batang Pinoy… para maituro natin ‘yong handball,” said Adalem.
“Our scout and coaching staff is very qualified to teach handball.“Ang target talaga natin ‘yong mga school.”

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