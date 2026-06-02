SBP announces partnership with Akari in support of Gilas Pilipinas Youth Women

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) announces its partnership with Akari in support of the Gilas Pilipinas Women program, specifically focusing on the Youth Team. Akari will now be the Official Lighting and Electrical Partner of the SBP and the Gilas Pilipinas Women’s Program.

“Our Gilas Pilipinas Women’s program has taken major steps forward in the past few years. From the Elite to the Youth levels, our teams are all competing in FIBA Asia Division A,” said Executive Director Erika Dy.

“We’re happy to gain more support for our Filipina basketball players, and we welcome Akari onboard as a valued partner. Akari has been heavily involved in the Philippine sports scene, and they’ve also invested heavily in women’s sports, so we know this will be a fruitful partnership for both parties.”

The initial deal is a one-year partnership, but both the SBP and Akari are confident that this relationship will be extended due to the synergy between the two parties.

“Akari Sports is proud and privileged to stand side by side with the Gilas Youth Women Basketball Program in its vision of nurturing and championing the next generation of Filipina basketball players,” said Akari Chief Executive Officer Chris Tiu.

“We stand ready to support our young athletes as they strive to represent our country with pride, passion, and excellence, and bring honor to our nation.”

Gilas Pilipinas U18 Women will carry Akari’s logo on their jerseys for the upcoming FIBA U18 Women’s Asia Cup SEABA Qualifiers. Akari is also an event sponsor for this tournament, which will welcome teams from Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam from June 2 to 6 at the STI West Negros University Gym in Bacolod City.

“We’re thankful to Akari Sports for their support, and we will be relying on them for their experience in the women’s sports space as well,” said Gilas Pilipinas Women Program Director Bacon Austria. “We at the SBP have seen the potential of this team and the hard work and dedication they have shown during the past few weeks of preparation. We’re happy to receive the support of Akari because we know our players and the entire Philippine women’s basketball community deserve this kind of backing.”