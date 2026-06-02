Edoc secures JPGT Finals slot; Cervantes stays in hunt

MEXICO, Pampanga – Zoji Edoc displayed nerves of steel in a wild frontside finish, holing out with three consecutive pars to rescue a one-over 72 and edge Andres Jeturian by one shot to capture the boys’ 7-10 division title in the ICTSI Beverly Place Junior PGT Championship on Tuesday, June 2.

What began as an atmosphere of youthful fun quickly morphed into a furious four-way shootout across the back nine of the Beverly Place Golf Club. Alongside Edoc and Jeturian, Alexian Ching and Lee Sooreen were deeply entangled in the leadership scramble before the latter two faltered down the stretch.

Jeturian, tied with Ching for the first-round lead of the 36-hole tournament, matched Edoc’s steady par-par-par finish. However, he was ultimately undone by Edoc’s blistering mid-round charge, where a rally from a three-stroke deficit saw Edoc seize control by going two-under par through 10 holes.

The drama spiked late as Edoc dropped shots on Nos. 2, 4, and 6, cutting his lead to just one. Yet, despite the sweltering humidity under overcast skies, Jeturian couldn’t find the elusive birdie in the clutch and settled for a 76, handing Edoc the title with a 150 total to Jeturian’s 151, while Lee (75) and Ching (77) tied for third at 152.

The gritty victory proved crucial for Edoc, securing him the coveted second automatic berth in the upcoming North vs South Finals with 42 points, tying first-qualifier Zach Guico. Kenzo Tan carded a 73 to place fifth at 158, keeping him at No. 3 in the standings, while Ching holds No. 4 and Asher Abad sits dangerously at fifth heading into the final Luzon Series leg at Eagle Ridge on June 17-19.

“I put in the practice right after the first round, adjusting my shots and polishing my putting. That extra work gave me the confidence I needed, especially on Nos. 17, 18, and 1,” said Edoc, who relentless work ethic and three consecutive birdies fueled his come-from-behind victory.

“I felt so confident with my putting today, and it taught me that you truly have to train and practice if you want to build that kind of confidence,” he added.

Meanwhile, the girls’ youngest division showcased a masterclass in dominance. Jaicee Cervantes served notice that she intends to gatecrash the Grand Finals party, completing a commanding wire-to-wire victory with a closing 74 for a 149 total, leaving Jehanne Mendoza (72) nine strokes behind in second at 158, while Summit Point leg winner Andrea Dee stumbled to an 83 for a distant third at 164.

Cervantes’ triumph earned her 15 crucial points, skyrocketing her from 10th to fourth place in the standings with 23 points in just two appearances. She will still require another powerhouse performance in the final leg to solidify her spectacular backdoor bid to the grand finals.

“I feel happy because my hard work is finally paying off. I really credit my putting for carrying me through these two days. I also learned that I can’t let my emotions get the best of me because managing them is a huge part of my game. I just can’t pressure myself,” said Cervantes.

As the circuit heads to its final Luzon leg, Winter Serapio safely anchors the youngest category’s Grand Finals cast with a maximum 45 points, while Mendoza and Dee remain heavily tipped to lock up the next two spots. The final berth is shaping up to be a toss-up between Cervantes and Laura Pablo (20 points), while Isabel Cabrera, Tyly Bernardino, and Elizabeth Laurel (14 points each) maintain mathematical lifelines.

Meanwhile, the chase for crucial ranking points and coveted berths on the South team heats up Wednesday (June 3) as the JPGT Visayas-Mindanao Series heads to Murcia for its penultimate leg at the short but tricky Bacolod Golf and Country Club.

While top contenders look to solidify their spots, a hungry pack of hopefuls is ready to launch a last-ditch campaign to secure Grand Finals tickets via the backdoor. The action will climax at the final leg on June 8-10 at the Negros Occidental Golf and Country Club in Bacolod City, promising the fiercest battles yet across all age categories.

The 11-14 division delivered just as much fireworks as Ryuichi Tao staged a wire-to-wire win in the boys’ category. Anchored by an opening-round 68, he held steady through a closing 73 to finish with a 141 total, successfully fending off a late-charging duo to claim a two-stroke victory over Javie Bautista (71) and Jose Luis Espinosa (69), who tied for second at 143.

“It feels good to win for the first time. My driving, iron game and chipping all clicked out there,” said Tao, whose 15-point haul revived his Grand Finals ambitions, hiking his total to 25 points with only one leg remaining in the Luzon Series.

Despite Tao’s surge, the race for the remaining spots is a pressure cooker – Chan Ahn and Ryuji Suzuki hold on to the No. 3 and No. 4 positions, respectively, while Tao, Jacob Casuga and Race Manhit are breathing down their necks, ready to strike in the final leg.

Casuga finished fourth with a 148 after a 75 while Iñigo Gallardo faltered with a 77 for a 149, and Manhit and Anh tied for sixth at 150 after 75 and 77, respectively.

In the girls’ 11-14 bracket, Georgina Handog made it back-to-back to virtually seal her ticket to the Grand Finals. Armed with a commanding lead after 18 holes, the Sherwood Hill leg champion cruised to a closing 73 for a 145 total, finishing four strokes clear of Cailey Gonzales, who scorched the course with a 68 to snatch second at 149, while Aerin Chan secured third at 151 after a 74.

“It feels great to win back-to-back. My short game was on point all tournament long. I think if you really want to do well, you have to sharpen your short game. The course was tough, but I was still able to put up a good performance,” said Handog.

Ranking leader Mavis Espedido endured a grueling day, stumbling to an 84 to finish a distant seventh at 165. The slip allowed Gonzales to leapfrog her to the top spot with 39 points, while Espedido fell to second with 33 points, and Chan kept herself squarely in the mix by climbing to 28 points.

In the premier 15-18 division, Jakob Taruc pulled away to an 11-stroke lead in the boys’ category, carding a 72 for a 149 total going to the final 18 holes. Bryce Co held onto second place at 160 despite a 77, while Francis Slavin moved into third at 161 after a 75.

“I was much better off the tee today, and my up-and-down game improved as well. My chip shots landed closer to the pin, making it a lot easier to save par,” said the 16-year-old Taruc. “The biggest challenge was the wind, which kept affecting the ball flight, but I managed through it. Now, I’m just hoping to post an even better score in the final 18 holes than my previous rounds of 77 and 72.”

Meanwhile, Kendra Garingalao closed in on the girls’ title and a grand finals berth, posting a 78 for a 158 total for a three-shot lead over Rafa Anciano, who assembled a 161 after a 76. Levonne Talion stayed in the race, moving into third at 167 despite an 80, while Maven Pallasigui (81-168) and Chloe Rada (87-181) round out the top five.

“I was able to read the greens much better today. I haven’t felt much pressure over the first two days, and I’m praying I can maintain that same mindset tomorrow. My goal is to just play pressure-free in these final 18 holes,” said Garingalao, 15.