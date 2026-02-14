Tamaraws gore Archers in 3

By MARK REY MONTEJO

Far Eastern University routed La Salle, 25-19, 25-22, 25-19, to launch its redemption campaign in the UAAP Season 88 men’s volleyball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Saturday, Feb. 14.

Eager to bounce back from last year’s finals loss to the National University Bulldogs, the Tamaraws, led by Dryx Saavedra and Mikko Espartero, peppered the Archers with a barrage of thunderous spikes to seal the win in one hour and 24 minutes.

Saavedra paced FEU with 16 points while Espartero chipped in 14 as the duo powered FEU’s offense by combining for 27 of the team’s total kills.

FEU head coach Ed Orcullo credited the team’s communication skills inside the court, which proved pivotal in crucial moments.

“‘Yong communication lang talaga medyo nagkakaunawaan sa mga bagay, walang hindi malinawa sa ginagawa namin, lahat kami all-in sa communication na ginagawa namin, ‘yong brotherhood meron kami ‘di mawawala ‘yon,” said Orcullo.

Saavedra, meanwhile, added their composure also played a key role in their victory.

“Lagi naman naming pinag-uusapan na kahit anong situation sa court, do’n kami sa [kalmado] kami, kailangan kalmado kami lalo na pag crucial para hindi kami mag-rattle, do’n namin nakukuha ‘yong good communication,” Saavedra added.

Ariel Cacao and Doula Ndongala also shone for the Tamaraws with seven points apiece with the former putting up 17 excellent sets.

None from La Salle scored in double figures with Issa Ouseseini posting nine points, and Eugene Gloria and Michael Fortuna adding seven points each.

Meanwhile, hard-hitting Olayemi Raheem erupted for 30 points as University of the Philippines outlasted University of the East, 25-21, 23-25, 25-23, 23-25, 15-11.

The Fighting Maroons overcame a lackluster fourth set by recovering in the fifth frame where they delivered timely hits that ultimately denied a late rally – thanks to Raheem’s match-sealing block – from the Red Warriors.

“In terms of polishing, we need to work on how we keep our game consistent and how we keep ourselves composed every time, especially at how we manage our emotions every time,” said UP head coach Carlo Cabatingan.

Tommy Castrodes also paced UP with 15 points on 14 attacks and one ace, as well as nine digs and nine receptions.

Raquim Aceron pumped in 26 points on 23 attacks, two aces and one block, while Jan Libot and Xjhann Camaymayan added 15 and 11 points, respectively, in a losing effort for UE.