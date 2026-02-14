Chinatown in new light

We were recently invited for a nighttime tour of select parts of Binondo, mainly to witness the colorful lights installed there as part of the Chinatown Revitalization Project, now on Phase II.

What greeted us was a district transformed after dark.

Now festooned with bright, almost celebratory lights—including holographic images replete with sound—are areas along Quintin Paredes, Ongpin, and Sabino Padilla Streets which shimmer with renewed life.

Public spaces such as Plaza Yuchengco, Plaza Sta. Cruz, and Plaza San Lorenzo Ruiz glow in layered hues, turning once-familiar corners into vibrant nightscapes.

Also decked in resplendent color are the Binondo–Intramuros Bridge and MacArthur Bridge, their lighting creating a visual link between historic districts across the Pasig.

New lights have likewise been installed at key gateways—the Qing Shan Gate (Arch of Goodwill), Ongpin South Gate, Ongpin North Gate, and Tuan Jie Gate (Arch of Solidarity)—standing like radiant sentinels welcoming visitors into the world’s oldest Chinatown.

Then there are the Sta. Cruz and Binondo Church churches, the latter boasting “projection mapping”—a dynamic light show depicting Binondo’s development through the years.

Organizers say the projection mapping can be enjoyed every weekend (Friday to Sunday) from 7 PM to 9 PM, while the rest of the district’s lighting remains on nightly.

For those not in the know, Phase I of the project focused on illuminating Jones Bridge, drawing inspiration from the Pasig River: Bigyang Buhay Muli rehabilitation initiative under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos.

Phase II now highlights centuries of Filipino-Chinese history and the Chinoy community’s contributions to Philippine progress and culture—ensuring Binondo continues to be seen, appreciated, and celebrated by generations to come, while strengthening its standing as a heritage tourism destination.

The project is made possible through the shared generosity of the Filipino-Chinese community, led by the Federation of Filipino Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Inc..