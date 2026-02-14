Menor goes full throttle as Perpetual gets back on winning track; Altas on a roll

The University of Perpetual Help Lady Altas got back on the winning track after taking down the Arellano University Lady Chiefs, 25-14, 24-26, 25-19, 25-22, in the NCAA Season 101 women’s volleyball tournament at the San Andres Gym in Malate, Manila, Saturday, Feb. 14.

The Lady Altas made sure to quickly recover from a disappointing straight set 18-25, 21-25,14-25 loss to Letran on Tuesday, with Jemalyn Menor putting together a career-best showing of 26 points.

“Sabi ko po kay coach Sandy na babawi ako sa hindi magandang laro ko over Letran, kaya po ginawa ko ang best ko para po makuha namin ang panalo ove AU po,” said Menor.

Three other players registered double figures with Shaila Omipon firing 12 points while Cyrille Almeniana added 12 points and 17 digs; Charisse Enrico chipped in 11 pts, seven of which came from blocks.

In the men’s division, four Perpetual Altas Spikers scored in double digits to lead the team to its fifth straight win in seven games.

Rookie Marc Tangon put up 14 points and 15 excellent receptions to steer his team to a 25-23, 24-26, 25-19, 25-23 win over defending champion Arellano Chiefs.

“Unti unti na nilang nakukuha yung rhythm at nag-ge-gel yung team, from 0-2 or two straight losses, pero marami pa kaming dapat aralin, its long way to go pa,” said coach Macky Carin̈o, head coach of Perpetual Altas Spikers.