HeadlinesSportsVolleyball

Menor goes full throttle as Perpetual gets back on winning track; Altas on a roll

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
Bani, Pangasinan native Jemalyn Menor (15) scored a career-high 26 point. (Courtesy of Dennis Abrina)

The University of Perpetual Help Lady Altas got back on the winning track after taking down the Arellano University Lady Chiefs, 25-14, 24-26, 25-19, 25-22, in the NCAA Season 101 women’s volleyball tournament at the San Andres Gym in Malate, Manila, Saturday, Feb. 14.

The Lady Altas made sure to quickly recover from a disappointing straight set 18-25, 21-25,14-25 loss to Letran on Tuesday, with Jemalyn Menor putting together a career-best showing of 26 points.

“Sabi ko po kay coach Sandy na babawi ako sa hindi magandang laro ko over Letran, kaya po ginawa ko ang best ko para po makuha namin ang panalo ove AU po,” said Menor.

Three other players registered double figures with Shaila Omipon firing 12 points while Cyrille Almeniana added 12 points and  17 digs; Charisse Enrico  chipped in 11 pts,  seven of which came from blocks.

In the men’s division, four Perpetual Altas Spikers scored in double digits to lead the team to its fifth straight win in seven games.

Rookie Marc Tangon put up 14 points and 15 excellent receptions to steer his team to a 25-23, 24-26, 25-19, 25-23 win over defending champion Arellano Chiefs.

“Unti unti na nilang nakukuha yung rhythm  at nag-ge-gel yung team, from 0-2 or two straight losses, pero marami pa kaming dapat aralin, its long way to go pa,” said coach Macky Carin̈o, head coach of Perpetual Altas Spikers.

 

After a record-smashing win in Del Monte, Jaraula tries luck in Davao’s Apo
Globalport getting better – Pringle
Another milestone for TNT’s ‘silent operator’
Prizes galore at Highlands Ladies Cup
Foton loses
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Tamaraws gore Archers in 3

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Tamaraws gore Archers in 3
Sports Volleyball
Chinatown in new light
Entertainment
ICC rejects Duterte appeal, clears path for Feb. 23 hearing
Headlines News
With PH on their backs, Ceccarelli, Proulx seek glory in Winter Games
Sports