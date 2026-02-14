Officials probe past record of Cebu hit-and-run suspect

CEBU CITY – City officials are investigating whether Sean Andrew Pajarillo, the 21-year-old charged in the Feb. 8 hit-and-run that killed businessman Kingston Ralph Cheng, had been involved in a similar incident before.

Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña on Friday, Feb. 13, appealed to the public for information that could confirm reports of Pajarillo’s involvement in another road crash.

“The most important reason for this meeting is to ask the public in general if they have any information that this is not the first time the person is involved in a hit-and-run. We heard that this may not be the first or second time, but we don’t have details,” Osmeña said in a press conference.

He emphasized that any information about a prior incident could strengthen the case against Pajarillo. “We have to take positive steps to ensure the people that their safety is protected,” he added.

Pajarillo was driving a Toyota Innova when he struck and killed Cheng along Paseo Saturnino Road in Barangay Banilad.

Osmeña expressed concern that similar tragedies could occur if authorities fail to act.

“We just hope it’s not going to happen to somebody else. That really hurts,” he said.

Pajarillo has been charged with reckless imprudence resulting in homicide. He posted a ₱72,000 bail on Friday before the Cebu City Regional Trial Court Branch 17. (Calvin Cordova)