Triple threat unleashed

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

For the first time ever, real-life sisters Micaela Raz, Stephanie Raz, and Angela Morena are appearing together in a special VMX retrospective showcasing some of their most memorable works on the platform.

Titled “Triple Threat,” the special brings together the trio in one explosive package of career highlights, behind-the-scenes moments, and a look back at the films that helped establish them as three of VMX’s most recognizable stars.

According to Angela, the project was born out of audience demand.

“Ito yung mga separate projects na pinagsama-sama ng VMX because of public clamor. Exciting, kasi first time for us ito and we’re very much honored,” she said.

Beyond their on-screen appeal, the sisters say their real strength lies in their close bond. Asked about comparisons over who among them is the sexiest, they were quick to stress that there is no competition within the family.

“Sa amin, suportahan parati, walang sapawan,” said Micaela.

Stephanie echoed the sentiment.

“We are more than ready to fight for each other. Kapag may umagrabyado sa isa sa amin, for sure, magkakakampi kami.”

Angela admitted she initially had reservations about her younger sister entering the adult streaming industry but eventually supported the decision after seeing her passion for acting.

The retrospective revisits some of their standout VMX titles, including Micaela’s “Bata Pa si Sabel,” “Bangkera,” and “Sirena”; Stephanie’s “Kahalili,” “Hayok,” and “Ungol”; and Angela’s “The Lady Guard,” “Pagdaong,” and “Palitan 2.”

The special also highlights “Panibugho,” the psychological drama that marked the first time the three sisters shared the screen.

For fans, “Triple Threat” offers more than a collection of steamy scenes and memorable performances. It also shines a light on a sisterhood built on loyalty, ambition, and mutual support.

Meanwhile, VMX is also putting the spotlight on its growing collection of Girl’s Love (GL) stories with the launch of another special compilation, “Kiskisan/Dibdiban.”

Following the success of “Kiss/Kiss,” the new feature gathers some of the platform’s most talked-about female-to-female scenes from its film library, celebrating stories of desire, intimacy, and complex relationships.

The compilation features moments from 15 VMX titles, including “Pihit,” “Tatsulok,” “Akin Ang Gabi,” “Unang Tikim,” “Tusok Tusok,” “Kirot,” “Halimuyak,” “Maalikaya,” “Scissors,” “Sembreak,” “Trianggulo,” “Kalakal,” “Bayo,” “Kaulayaw,” and “Ekis.”

According to VMX, “Kiskisan/Dibdiban” showcases some of the platform’s most passionate and memorable GL storylines while highlighting its commitment to pushing boundaries in Filipino entertainment.

Both “Triple Threat” and “Kiskisan/Dibdiban” are now streaming exclusively on VMX.