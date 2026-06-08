Solis, Caro shine in Olivarez juniors netfest

Jasmine Solis captured two singles titles and a doubles crown to lead the march of the winners in the Dr. Pablo Olivarez Juniors Age-Group Tennis Championships in Sucat, Parañaque over the weekend.

Held at the Olivarez Sports Center and Parañaque Tennis Courts, the rising star from Sta. Rosa City, Laguna routinely upended top-seeded rivals to share the tournament’s MVP honors with San Pedro City’s Tyrone Caro, who dominated the boys’ division.

Solis’ spectacular run in the girls’ 14-and-under division saw her fight back from a set down to stun No. 1 seed Amanda Barrido, 4-6, 6-3, 6-1, in the semifinals. She then carried that momentum into the finals, foiling Carolina Fandino, 6-4, 3-6, 6-1, to secure the crown.

Solis duplicated her success in the 16-and-U category, dismantling top seed Ava Banson with a commanding 6-3, 6-2 victory. She later completed a golden treble by teaming up with Christella Lamera to rout Barrido and Scarlett Kramer, 8-3, for the girls’ 18-and-U doubles title.

These triumphs heavily boost Solis’ momentum as she chases more ranking points in the upcoming legs of the Palawan Pawnshop junior tennis circuit, presented by Dunlop and sanctioned by Philta and the Universal Tennis Ranking.

Meanwhile, Caro dominated the boys’ 14-and-U finals, overpowering Yuan Torrente, 6-1, 6-2, to claim the championship in the Group 2 tournament, supported by ICON Golf and Sports alongside the Palawan Group of Companies, which is a cornerstone of the Olivarez family’s ongoing dedication to grassroots sports development, aiming to discover and hone future national team netters.

In other results, second seed Yñigo Naredo of Quezon City survived a 4-6, 6-0, 6-2 semis thriller against Marwin Plata then thwarted Karl Almiron, 1-6, 6-4, 6-4, in a grueling final to pocket the boys’ 18-and-U title.

San Pablo City’s Frances Ilagan secured the girls’ 18-and-U crown with a 4-3 (retired) victory over Jasmine Sardona, while Jairo Flores of Tabuk, Kalinga held his ground to defeat Vivaan Garg, 6-4, 6-4, for the boys’ 16-and-U plum.

Lucena City’s Noel Zoleta pulled off the comeback of the tournament, scoring a thrilling 4-6, 7-5, 7-6(4) escape over top seed Joaquin Dacyon in the boys’ 12-and-U finals, while Olongapo City’s Jaynelle Castro drubbed Margaret Abacan, 7-6(5), 6-0, to take home the girls’ crown.

In the remaining doubles events, Ezekiel Andal and Plata captured the boys’ 18-and-U title with an 8-5 win over Almiron and Garg. Dacyon and Torrente bounced back from their singles disappointments to bag the boys’ 14-and-U doubles title, demolishing Don Bermejo and Maximus Delmo, 8-2, while Castro earned her second win of the tournament by partnering with Anica Palacio to edge out Abrielle Asistio and Julia Bermejo, 8-6, for the girls’ 14-and-U doubles crown.