3 dead, over 4 hurt in 7.8-magnitude Mindanao quake

At least three people were confirmed dead and more than four others injured after a devastating 7.8‑magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Sarangani on Monday, June 8.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) reported that all three fatalities occurred in Central Mindanao, where three additional victims were injured. In Northern Mindanao, at least one person was hurt.

The quake left widespread destruction across the region. In Northern Mindanao, a landslide was reported and 17 structures were damaged, including 12 commercial establishments and four government offices. Power lines in at least three areas were also affected.

In Central Mindanao, the destruction was even greater: 20 structures were damaged, including 14 commercial establishments, two homes, two hospitals, and two schools.

At least 26 areas experienced power line disruptions, and another landslide was reported. Police also confirmed that four police stations sustained damage.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) upgraded the quake’s strength from an initial 7.0 to 7.8 magnitude, warning of possible aftershocks and issuing a tsunami alert for several coastal provinces.

The tremor, caused by movement along the Cotabato Trench, unleashed very destructive shaking in parts of Sarangani and South Cotabato, with strong tremors felt across much of Mindanao.

Intensity VI shaking (very strong) was felt in Palimbang and Senator Ninoy Aquino in Sultan Kudarat, while Intensity V (strong) was felt in Davao City, Kidapawan City, Carmen in Cotabato, Bagumbayan, Kalamansig and President Quirino in Sultan Kudarat, and Sibuco and Siocon in Zamboanga del Norte.

Intensity IV (moderately strong) was reported in Mati City, Davao Oriental; Buug, Zamboanga Sibugay; and Caraga, Manay and Tarragona in Davao Oriental.

Intensity III (weak) was felt in Butuan City; Mainit, Surigao del Norte; Dapitan City, Zamboanga del Norte; and Kumalarang and Vincenzo Sagun in Zamboanga del Sur.

Intensity II (slightly felt) was recorded in Dipolog City, Labason, Liloy, President Manuel A. Roxas and Salug in Zamboanga del Norte; Alicia, Ipil, Mabuhay, Olutanga and Siay in Zamboanga Sibugay; Molave in Zamboanga del Sur; Abuyog and Dulag in Leyte; and San Francisco in Southern Leyte.

Based on instrumental measurements recorded by seismic sensors, the strongest ground shaking was Intensity VIII (very destructive) in Malapatan, Sarangani.

Intensity VII (destructive) was also recorded in Koronadal City, South Cotabato, and Santa Maria, Davao Occidental.

Intensity VI was measured in General Santos City and T’boli, South Cotabato.

Intensity V was recorded in Maasim, Sarangani; Santo Niño and Surallah in South Cotabato; Isulan, Lebak and President Quirino in Sultan Kudarat; Davao City; and Digos City and Magsaysay in Davao del Sur.

Intensity IV was measured in Kiamba and Malungon in Sarangani; Banga and Tupi in South Cotabato; Magpet and M’lang in Cotabato; Bagumbayan and Kalamansig in Sultan Kudarat; Nabunturan in Davao de Oro; and Zamboanga City.

Intensity III was recorded in Tantangan, South Cotabato; Columbio and Esperanza in Sultan Kudarat; Alamada, Banisilan, Carmen and President Roxas in Cotabato; Kalilangan in Bukidnon; and Gingoog City in Misamis Oriental.

Intensity II was measured in Kumalarang and Molave in Zamboanga del Sur; Tubod in Lanao del Norte; Malaybalay City and Libona in Bukidnon; Cagayan de Oro City; Sindangan in Zamboanga del Norte; and Balingasag in Misamis Oriental.

Intensity I (scarcely perceptible) was recorded in Malitbog, Bukidnon, and Magsaysay, Misamis Oriental.

Authorities have mobilized police forces and emergency responders to secure affected communities, assist survivors, and continue damage assessments as the region reels from the deadly quake. (Aaron Recuenco and Ellalyn De Vera-Ruiz)