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Man attacks cop over traffic jam in QC

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read

By Trixee Rosel

A 48‑year‑old man was arrested in Barangay Baesa, Quezon City, on Monday night, July 20, after he launched a sudden assault on a police officer during a traffic confrontation.

The officer, assigned to the Traffic and Motorcycle Response Unit (TMRU), had stopped to check the congestion along Howmart Road when the suspect, identified only as “Jay,” confronted him.

Witnesses said Jay began shouting and hurling offensive remarks before abruptly escalating the situation.

Despite the policeman’s attempt to explain calmly, Jay allegedly pointed his finger, shoved him, and then suddenly punched him in the face.

The unexpected blow sparked a brief struggle until bystanders restrained the suspect, allowing responding officers to arrest him.

Police later discovered Jay, a resident of Barangay 158, Caloocan City, had a prior record for malicious mischief.

He is now detained at Talipapa Police Station (PS 3) and faces inquest proceedings for violations of Article 148 (Direct Assault Upon a Person in Authority) and Article 155 (Alarms and Scandals) of the Revised Penal Code.

 

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