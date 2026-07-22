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QC bus conductor blows company funds on ‘scatter,’ stages fake holdup

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Scatter (Tempo file photo)

By Trixee Rosel

A 48‑year‑old bus conductor was arrested in Quezon City on Monday, July 20, after allegedly gambling away ₱17,000 in company remittances on “scatter” and staging a fake robbery to conceal the loss.

The suspect, identified only as “Arnel,” told police on patrol along EDSA near Puregold Balintawak that he had been robbed by a man posing as a police officer. However, an inspection revealed no evidence of the supposed incident.

When confronted by his employer, Arnel allegedly admitted that he had used the remittance for online gambling. A company inventory confirmed the missing funds, leading to his arrest.

Police recovered bus tickets and his driver’s license, which were taken as evidence. Arnel now faces charges of qualified theft under Article 310 of the Revised Penal Code and unjust vexation before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office.

Authorities also discovered that he had been previously arrested in January 2022 for violating Republic Act No. 9165, the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

 

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