Son knifes mom to death for seeking mental health treatment

By Calvin Cordova

CEBU CITY –A 29‑year‑old man fatally stabbed his mother in San Francisco town, Camotes Island, Cebu province on Tuesday morning after becoming enraged that she sought medical help for his mental health condition.

Police identified the victim as 51‑year‑old Melody and the suspect as her son, Kyle.

Investigators said Melody had gone to the town health center to request injectable medicine for Kyle’s treatment.

Upon learning of her visit, Kyle grew angry and confronted her when she returned home.

The confrontation escalated, with Kyle chasing his mother into a vacant lot and stabbing her multiple times.

Melody was rushed to Ricardo L. Maningo Memorial Hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Kyle fled after the attack but was arrested in a follow‑up operation. He will face a parricide charge before the prosecutor’s office.