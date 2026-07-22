Cavite drug sting ends in shootout; 2 nabbed

By Carla Bauto Dena

CAVITE – A drug bust in General Mariano Alvarez (GMA) erupted into a gunfight on Tuesday, July 21, as two suspects shot it out with police before being caught.

The Cavite Police Provincial Office (Cavite PPO) identified the suspects as alias Biboy and alias Reca.

The police report said the GMA Municipal Police Station (GMA MPS), in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, conducted a buy-bust operation against the suspects.

During the operation, however, the suspects reportedly noticed the presence of the authorities, prompting them to escape on board their vehicle and open fire at the police pursuing them.

The operatives returned fire during the chase until they cornered the suspects along Mayor’s Drive, leading to their arrest.

No one among the suspects, operatives, or civilians present was injured during the shootout.

Confiscated from the suspects were five grams of suspected shabu with an estimated value of P34,000 and 15 grams of dried marijuana leaves worth P1,800.

Also seized were two unlicensed guns and fired cartridge cases.

The suspects are now under custody and facing charges for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 and the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

In a statement, Cavite PPO director Col. Ariel R. Red commended the operatives for what he described as a careful and professional response amid a dangerous situation.

The Cavite PPO also urged the public to remain vigilant and promptly report any information on illegal activities to authorities to help maintain peace, order, and public safety.