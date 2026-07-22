Tricycle driver escapes stabbing over alleged affair in Rizal

By Richielyn Canlas

A 29‑year‑old man was arrested in Tanay, Rizal, after suddenly attacking another man with a kitchen knife during a confrontation over an alleged affair with his wife.

Police said the incident happened around 6:30 p.m. on July 19, when the 27‑year‑old victim was parking his tricycle near a fast‑food restaurant along Sampaloc Road in Barangay Plaza Aldea.

The suspect, identified only as “John,” confronted the victim, pulled out a kitchen knife, and threatened to kill him. He then attempted to stab the victim, who managed to evade the blow.

The suspect followed up with repeated punches to the victim’s face, leaving him injured.

The victim underwent a medico‑legal examination at Rizal Provincial Hospital before reporting the attack to authorities.

Police later arrested John in a follow‑up operation and seized the knife used in the assault.

He is now under the custody of the Tanay Municipal Police Station and faces charges of attempted homicide and physical injuries.