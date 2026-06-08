Ramo endures 12-hour ordeal to clinch historic full IRONMAN victory

SUBIC BAY – Leyann Ramo re-staked her claim as the undisputed queen of Philippine endurance racing after topping the Century Tuna full IRONMAN Philippines crown here late Sunday.

In a showcase of tactical pacing and pure grit. Ramo proved she possesses not just the elite skill to compete, but the legendary staying power required to survive the punishing 3.8km swim, 180km bike and grueling 42.2km marathon that separates true contenders from pretenders.

Two years after ruling the IRONMAN 70.3 circuit at the country’s triathlon capital, the Lanao del Norte native boldly stepped up to the ultimate challenge.

Facing double the distance and double the agony, the 33-year-old emerged on top once again.

“The entire experience was overwhelming. It forces you to realize that the human body is capable of moving and performing for that long and that far. It was truly amazing,” a spent but radiant Ramo said after weathering the storm.

It took Ramo exactly half a day – 12 hours, three minutes, and 45 seconds of absolute grit and spunk – to conquer the course. She set a relentless tone with a 1:06:19 swim, tackled the slick, wind-swept bike segment in 6:28:54, and then unleashed a tremendous display of willpower in the closing marathon. Churning out a 4:17:03 run, she pushed through numbed feet and shaking legs. While her body threatened to rebel under the erratic weather, her heart remained unyielding, conquering the fifth edition of this lung-busting race organized by Sunrise Events, Inc. and sponsored by Century Tuna.

What made her victory doubly remarkable was that she struck gold on her very first try.

In the end, her astounding feat transcended the scoreboard. It was a 12-hour triumph of spirit, self-belief and the beauty of testing human limits.

Khimberly Paquibot timed 12:31:21 to clinch the silver while Jennifer Tan Uy, the first Filipina Ultraman finisher, came in third in 12:34:37.

Earlier, Maksim Kniazev from Bulgaria dominated the men’s overall championship, winning it in 9:04:50. He clocked 58:20 in the swim, blitzed the bike stage in 4:38:35, and cruised home with a 3:21:23 in the marathon.

Germany’s Christian Haupt placed second in 9:09:58 while Aussie Ryan Miller timed 9:19:04 for third.