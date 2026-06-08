Young chessers from Isabela share limelight in nat’l juniors meet

Jodiel Chloe Banawa and Empress Anika Caole made their ‘kabayans’ from Alicia, Isabela mightily proud after topping their respective age categories in the recent National Age Group Championships held over the weekend at the SMX Convention Center in Olongapo.

Banawa, just five years old, went a perfect five of five in the girls’ Under-8 rapid and blitz to add up to her standard gold the day before while Caole, who is nine years old, did the same in the girls’ U10 to end up the only two players in the four-day event who went home with three mints.

Interestingly, both Banawa and Caole were trained by International Master Joel Banawa, who also happens to be the father of Jodiel.

“Proud of them, their hard work paid off,” said Banawa.

Next stop for the two are the National Championships that Alicia, Isabela, their hometown, is hosting next month and the ASEAN Youth Championships in Singapore in August.

Keith Adrian Ilar struck again as he claimed his second gold in the combined boys’ rapid U18 and U20. He won the U116 standard gold the day before.

Other winners in rapid were Sumer Oncita (U12 and U14 boys), Woman FIDE Master April Joy Claros (U18 and U20 girls) while Vince Duane Pascual (U18 and U20 boys), Richard Alarma (U14 and U16 boys), Franchesca Largo (U18 and U20 girls) and Cyeine Borce (U14 and U16 girls) were blitz winners.