Marcos pledges immediate aid to Mindanao quake victims

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. pledged immediate aid and assistance to victims of the 7.8‑magnitude earthquake that struck off Sarangani on Monday, June 8, leaving casualties and widespread destruction across Mindanao.

In a statement, Marcos said he had ordered all relevant government agencies to act without delay to support affected communities.

He urged residents in coastal provinces to heed tsunami warnings and move to higher ground, stressing that “your life is more important than anything left behind.”

The President also announced the suspension of classes in all levels across affected areas, emphasizing that the safety of students must come first.

He directed the Department of Education to coordinate with local governments to ensure children are protected.

To aid survivors, Marcos instructed the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) to pre‑position relief goods and prepare evacuation centers.

The Office of Civil Defense and NDRRMC were tasked to oversee disaster response and monitoring, while the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) was placed on standby to assess damage to roads, bridges, and critical infrastructure and to clear routes for rescue and relief operations.

“The national government is moving, and we will not leave Mindanao behind,” Marcos assured, adding that he remains in constant communication with regional offices and local leaders on the ground.

Authorities continue to assess the full extent of the destruction, but Marcos vowed that government support will reach those most affected by the deadly quake. (Betheena Unite)