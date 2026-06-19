Father and son arrested in Manila knife attack

By Hannah Nicol

A 45-year-old man and his son were arrested after allegedly stabbing a 27-year-old in San Andres Bukid, Manila, early Wednesday, June 17.

According to the Manila Police District (MPD), the incident occurred around 1 a.m. along Crisolita Street in Barangay 767.

CCTV footage showed the father drawing a knife from his waist and stabbing the victim, who was seated at the time. The victim fled but the suspect attempted to chase him.

Patrolling officers from the Sta. Ana Police Station quickly responded and arrested the father and his son.

A bladed weapon was recovered, and the victim was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Lt. Col. Richard Villanueva, commander of MPD Station 6, said the suspects had been drinking before the incident and allegedly had prior disputes with the victim.

The victim’s mother told authorities her son may have a mental health condition, though the family has no documents to support the claim. She added that complaints against him should have been brought to authorities instead of resorting to violence.

The 45-year-old suspect admitted losing his temper and apologized to the victim’s family, but insisted his son was not involved in the stabbing.

Police said the suspects will face a complaint for frustrated murder.