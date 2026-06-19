Dad, son nabbed for hacking neighbor in Rizal trash row

By Richielyn Canlas

A father and his son are facing frustrated homicide charges after allegedly attacking their neighbor with a bolo during a dispute over trash thrown onto their property in Rodriguez, Rizal.

The Rizal Police Provincial Office (Rizal PPO) reported that the incident occurred on Sunday afternoon, June 14, when the 47-year-old victim and the suspects, a 65-year-old father and his 31-year-old son, engaged in a verbal altercation that escalated into a fistfight between the son and the victim.

Investigators said the conflict may have stemmed from trash allegedly thrown by the victim onto a portion of the suspects’ property in Sitio Harangan, Barangay San Jose.

Authorities stated that the victim attempted to flee during the fistfight but was chased by the son and fell on the pavement.

The father then reportedly appeared with a bolo and struck the victim in the head.

Nearby residents intervened, pacified the situation, and reported the incident to Barangay Public Safety Officers (BPSO), leading to the arrest of the suspects.

Police also recovered the 21-inch bolo used in the crime.

The victim was rushed to East Avenue Medical Center for immediate medical treatment.

The suspects are currently detained at the Rodriguez Municipal Police Station custodial facility.