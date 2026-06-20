Eala continues magical Berlin run, shocks Svitolina to reach semis

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Alex Eala continued her giant-killing run as she added sixth seed Elina Svitolina t her list of victims with a 6-3, 6-4 win to reach the semifinals of the 2026 Berlin Open in Germany early Saturday, June 20.

Still on cloud nine from a straight-set upset win over world No. 2 Elena Rybakina the other day, the Filipina wildcard continued her remarkable campaign by toppling another fancied opponent to inch closer to another WTA title.

She next faces another dangerous rival in eighth seed and world No. 13 Linda Noskova, who earlier routed Paula Badosa, 6-1, 6-3.

The other semis pairing pit world No.1 Aryna Sabalenka and third seed Jessica Pegula.

Sabalenka overcame a first-set hiccup and turned back wildcard bet Nikola Bartunkova, 2-6, 7-6 (2), 6-4, while Pegula edged Madison Keys, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (8).

Eala seized control early by reeling off three straight games and then built a 4-1 lead, but Svitolina mounted a fightback, winning the next two games including a crucial break of the Filipina’s serve in the seventh to trim the deficit to 3-4.

It hardly fazed Eala, who responded with a break of her own in the eighth game before calmly serving out the set to take the opener.

Riding the momentum from the opening set, Eala stormed to a commanding 5-2 advantage in the second.

But the seasoned Ukrainian refused to go away quietly, stringing together two consecutive games in a bid to wrest back control of the match.

That proved to be Svitolina’s final stand, however, as Eala kept her composure and closed out the match to complete another stunning upset.