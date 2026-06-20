Japan keeps unbeaten streak, rolls past Czechia

Japan sustained its unbeaten streak in Women’s Volleyball Nations League with a 25-15, 25-23, 27-25 win over Czechia on Friday in the Pasig City leg at the Philsports Arena.

Yoshino Sato lit up the opening set with 10 points and finished with 21 as Japan made it two for two in the Pasig City leg and a spotless 6-0 record this season.

Skipper Mayu Ishikawa hammered 16 points, all on attacks, as Japan continued to draw crowds in the event presented by the Philippine Sports Commission.

Japan matched Brazil, seeing action in the Ankara leg in Turkiye, atop the 18-nation table.

Defending champion Italy and world No. 6 USA, which had Friday off in the Pasig City leg, have 5-1 records, the same mark as world No. 4 Poland, which is seeing action in the Bangkok leg.

Czechia, which entered Week Two with a 3-1 record, has yet to notch a win at the Philsports Arena and now drops to 3-4.

Michaela Mlejnkova had 13 points to lead Czechia, while Gabriela Orvosova added 11.

The top eight after the nine-leg preliminary phase advance to the finale in Macau.

Serbia beat the Dominican Republic, 25-19, 25-23, 25-18, in the other match.

Japan takes on the Dominican Republic on Saturday, while world No. 1 Italy battles sixth-ranked USA as Serbia takes a much-needed break.