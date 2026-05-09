Digong to reorganize defense team amid Kaufman’s withdrawal request

Former President Rodrigo Duterte is moving to reorganize his defense team at the International Criminal Court (ICC) as the case against him advances toward trial.

The shake-up follows the formal withdrawal request of his lead counsel, Nicholas Kaufman, who informed the ICC that his engagement ended on March 31.

In a May 8 filing, Kaufman noted that Duterte had personally released him from representation and already secured a replacement lawyer, whose identity remains confidential in public records, to step in immediately and attend the upcoming May 27 status conference.

The filing emphasized Duterte’s intent to restructure his legal team in preparation for the trial phase of the crimes against humanity case tied to his administration’s war on drugs.

Kaufman assured the court that Duterte’s representation would remain continuous and effective under the new counsel and existing defense members, while pledging to uphold ICC confidentiality obligations even after his withdrawal.

On the same day, ICC Trial Chamber III approved the withdrawal of associate counsel Dov Jacobs, noting Duterte’s expressed interest in reorganizing his defense strategy.

The chamber stressed that Jacobs’ departure would not compromise Duterte’s representation since the defense team remains intact under new leadership.

These developments come shortly after ICC judges confirmed charges of crimes against humanity against Duterte, marking a critical transition into trial preparations.

The next status conference is scheduled later this month, where his reorganized defense team will formally begin its work. (Argyll Geducos)