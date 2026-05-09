Amateur boxer builds gym to promote discipline, self defense

By MARK REY MONTEJO

With great power comes great responsibility,” the famous line popularized by the movie Spider-Man, which also applies to martial arts, according to Margaret Te.

Te, an amateur boxer who carries an 8-4-1 win-loss-draw record, believes that everyone has a story to tell – sometimes without saying a word – as it can instead be expressed through boxing or wellness, among others, a belief that continues to inspire her in spearheading Wildcat Boxing and Fitness.

Together with her long-time friend and driven by a passion to impart her knowledge and experience, the 31-year-old Te established a gym in Manila’s Malate district last December, with the mission of guiding aspiring athletes and fitness enthusiasts in boxing, Muay Thai, mixed martial arts (MMA), Taekwondo, and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

Those are different types of combat sports, but all hold similarities in discipline and self defense.

“I believe everyone has a story, and sometimes that story can be told through boxing and fitness without even saying a word,” said the former De La Salle University standout.

“One of the inspirations behind the gym was to create a space where people can express themselves, grow stronger, and build confidence through movement, discipline, and training,” added Te, who is currently juggling her online job and her gym duties.