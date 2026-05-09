Amateur boxer builds gym to promote discipline, self defense

By MARK REY MONTEJO
With great power comes great responsibility,” the famous line popularized by the movie Spider-Man, which also applies to martial arts, according to Margaret Te.
Te, an amateur boxer who carries an 8-4-1 win-loss-draw record, believes that everyone has a story to tell – sometimes without saying a word – as it can instead be expressed through boxing or wellness, among others, a belief that continues to inspire her in spearheading Wildcat Boxing and Fitness.
Together with her long-time friend and driven by a passion to impart her knowledge and experience, the 31-year-old Te established a gym in Manila’s Malate district last December, with the mission of guiding aspiring athletes and fitness enthusiasts in boxing, Muay Thai, mixed martial arts (MMA), Taekwondo, and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.
Those are different types of combat sports, but all hold similarities in discipline and self defense.
“I believe everyone has a story, and sometimes that story can be told through boxing and fitness without even saying a word,” said the former De La Salle University standout.
“One of the inspirations behind the gym was to create a space where people can express themselves, grow stronger, and build confidence through movement, discipline, and training,” added Te, who is currently juggling her online job and her gym duties.
Having also struggled through hardships in her younger years, the Manileño boxer admitted that boxing helped her overcome life’s tribulations, inspiring her to extend a helping hand to others facing struggles of their own.
“One of the most fulfilling parts of this journey is seeing people improve: not only in their skills inside the gym, but also in their confidence, fitness, and personal growth,” Te continued.
“Through the gym, we hope to build a strong community that shares the same love and respect for the sport,” she added.
Alongside three coaches, Te oversees the operations of the gym, which now has around 200 members and accommodates around 30 clients per day in training sessions. They also make it a point to constantly remind their students – as some are experiencing burnout or feeling of frustrations – that progress is never a straight line for everyone.
“It’s also okay to rest and take a break when needed. Burnout happens, and it’s part of the process. What’s important is that when they’re ready to come back, we’re always here to support and motivate them again!” she added. “Plus, we keep it light and fun in the gym!”
They also want to emphasize that learning martial arts is not as bad as some people perceive it to be, noting that it can lead to growth, discipline, and positive change in a person’s life.
“Some people see martial arts as violence, but for many of us, it’s actually the opposite. Martial arts teaches discipline, respect for others, self-control, and accountability,” Te concluded. “Inside the gym, people learn how to channel emotions in a healthy and constructive way.”
Te hopes to open more branches in the future to further spread their vision and reach more people through fitness, discipline, and self-defense.