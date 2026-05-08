Mayweather expects Pacquiao rematch to be finalized in the next 48 hours

By REYNALD MAGALLON

The long-awaited rematch between boxing icons Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Manny Pacquiao appears to be inching closer to reality.

Speaking during the press conference for his June 27 exhibition bout against Greek kickboxer Mike Zambidis, Mayweather expressed confidence that negotiations are nearing completion, even hinting that an official announcement could come soon.

“I think within the next 48 hours the Pacquiao fight should be done,” said the undefeated American fighter.

It has been a back-and-forth discussion so far for the planned second meeting between the two boxing legends.

The two camps had to settle whether the fight would be an official bout or not before facing uncertainty with regards to the venue.

Initially announced to be happening at the Sphere on Sept. 19, the fight is being discussed to be moved to either the MGM Grand or the T-Mobile Arena with a potential date in mid-August or late-September.

Mayweather also acknowledged the changing landscape of boxing, citing the involvement of new stakeholders and streaming platforms in ongoing discussions.

“The sport of boxing has truly changed. We have a lot of new companies, a lot of new faces, and Netflix. I truly believe we’ll get this done,” he said.

“I think we’re almost at the finish line to finish the Pacquiao fight.”

Pacquiao, meanwhile, remained optimistic that the rematch will push through.

“There’s no reason for the fight to not push through unless he doesn’t want to fight,” said the Filipino boxing legend and only eight-division world champion.