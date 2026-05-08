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300-man raid ‘nearly’ nabs Atong Ang in Cavite

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Atong Ang (Manila Bulletin File Photo)

MANILA – A massive raid involving 300 personnel from the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) stormed a Cavite residence last month in pursuit of gambling tycoon Atong Ang, but the operation narrowly missed its target, Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla revealed.

Remulla said the strike team moved quickly after Ang was sighted, but by the time authorities entered the property, he was gone.

“Three hundred ang raiding team na pumasok sa lugar pero wala na,” he noted, adding that investigators even found fresh food left on the table, suggesting Ang had just fled.

The house reportedly belonged to a former acquaintance of Ang. Authorities believe his group evades capture by relocating every two days.

To prevent leaks, Remulla ordered all raiding personnel to surrender their cellphones two hours before the operation.

Despite the near-miss, Remulla remains confident Ang is still in the country. (Martin Sadongdong)

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