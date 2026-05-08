Mother’s Day rush triggers price shifts in Dangwa

With Mother’s Day just around the corner, flower prices in Dangwa’s famous market are shifting sharply as demand surges.

At the edge of the district along Dapitan Street, small bouquets are already priced at around ₱800, often featuring a single sunflower or rose.

A few steps deeper, similar arrangements climb to about ₱1,200, while larger bundles of 10 stems can reach ₱1,800 or more depending on design.

Heading further into Dos Castillas and Laong Laan, prices begin to ease as vendors shift from pre-arranged bouquets to bulk bundles.

At the newly organized Dangwa flower park, sunflowers sell for about ₱100 per stem, tulips at ₱100 each, and rose bundles range from ₱600 for long-stem sets to ₱800 for XL arrangements.

Customized bouquets still start at ₱1,000, balloon arrangements at ₱700, fuzzy wire bouquets at ₱500, and dried flower sets at ₱600.

Buyers looking to save often purchase loose stems and pay around ₱150 for on-site arrangements or assemble their own bouquets with wraps and ribbons.

Vendors say pricing remains fluid, dictated by supply costs and available capital.

“Hindi kami napipirmi sa presyo… depende kung mura o mahal ang dating ng supply,” explained Nancy, 54, a tulip vendor.

Despite tight supply, the rush of last-minute shoppers has turned Dangwa’s streets into a bustling hub, with traffic heavy along Dapitan, Laong Laan, and Dos Castillas as families prepare to honor their mothers with flowers. (Diann Calucin)