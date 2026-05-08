Marcos opens 48th ASEAN Summit, urges unity amid Middle East crisis

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — President Marcos on Friday, May 8, formally opened the 48th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit here, calling on Southeast Asian leaders to respond with unity and resolve to the escalating crisis in the Middle East and its growing impact on the region.

Speaking at the welcoming and opening ceremony and later at the summit plenary, Marcos said the volatile situation in the Middle East has disrupted energy flows, trade routes, food supply chains, and livelihoods across ASEAN.

“The increasingly volatile situation in the Middle East has impacted our region, challenging us to remain agile in the face of uncertainties that threaten lifestyles, livelihoods, and lives,” he said.

“We meet at a defining moment for our region and the global community,” he added.

Marcos said ASEAN remains deeply concerned over the escalating conflict involving Israel, the United States, and Iran, which has further heightened tensions in the region.

“ASEAN has expressed serious concern over the escalation of conflict due to the preemptive attacks initiated by Israel and the United States against the Islamic Republic of Iran on Feb. 28, and the subsequent retaliatory attacks by Iran against several countries in the region,” he said.

According to Marcos, the conflict has disrupted maritime and air transport routes and affected the movement of energy supplies and essential goods.

“These developments have disrupted maritime and air transport routes, heightened risks to merchant and noncombatant vessels and aircraft, and affected the flow of energy and essential goods,” he said.

The President reiterated ASEAN’s call for the immediate cessation of hostilities and peaceful settlement of disputes.

Marcos identified energy security, food security, and the safety of ASEAN nationals as the bloc’s three urgent priorities amid the ongoing crisis.

“First, we must ensure regional energy security and resilience,” he said.

“At a time of heightened volatility, ASEAN must strengthen coordination and reinforce preparedness, pursue practical collective measures to safeguard a stable energy supply and improve interconnectivity,” he added.

The President also urged ASEAN to strengthen intra-regional trade and food systems as disruptions in global shipping routes continue to affect food supply and fertilizer prices.

“Second, we must work together to stabilize food security,” Marcos said.

Marcos likewise stressed the need for stronger coordination to protect ASEAN nationals affected by the crisis abroad.

“Third, we must uphold the safety of ASEAN nationals,” he said.

“This means strengthening early warning systems, enhancing consular coordination, and ensuring the timely delivery of assistance,” he added.

The President noted that many ASEAN nationals remain vulnerable due to the continuing instability in the Middle East.

Marcos also disclosed that the Philippines had to recalibrate parts of its ASEAN-hosting duties due to the crisis.

“For the Philippines, we made the difficult decision to recalibrate our ASEAN Chairship hosting in response to the Middle East conflict through the scaling down of non-essential activities and shifting of applicable meetings from physical to virtual platforms,” he said.

Despite this, the President said the Philippines remains committed to fulfilling its responsibilities as ASEAN chair.

“The work of ASEAN must continue, not despite the challenges, but because the times demand our answers to those challenges,” Marcos said.

Marcos said ASEAN’s strength lies in its unity and ability to work together during difficult times.

“If there is one lesson ASEAN has learned over the decades, it is that difficult times do not divide us,” he said.

“For ASEAN, challenges present us with opportunities that have further strengthened our resolve to work more closely, to listen more carefully, and to act more purposefully,” he added. (Argyll Geducos)