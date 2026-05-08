World-class skatepark, tennis courts open at Quezon Memorial Circle

The Quezon City government inaugurated a competition-standard skatepark and new public tennis courts at Quezon Memorial Circle on Thursday, May 7.

The 3,758-square-meter skatepark was designed to cater to both beginner and professional skaters, and to serve as a venue for future competitions and tournaments.

“We want our young people to have safe, high-quality spaces where they can stay active, express themselves, develop their talents, and build meaningful connections with others. This skatepark is more than just a sports facility — it is a public space designed for community, creativity, and opportunity,” Mayor Joy Belmonte said.

The skatepark was developed by E-Sports International in collaboration with Filipino skateboarders to ensure the facility meets international riding standards for both street-and park-style skating.

The park features rails, stairs, ledges, and other technical elements for street skating, as well as a bowl section intended for advanced riders and high-performance runs.

All skateable surfaces were constructed using high-strength concrete to ensure durability and rider safety, while separate sections for beginners and advanced users were also incorporated into the design to promote safer use of the facility.

Aside from the skatepark, the city government also opened new public tennis courts within the Circle to further promote athletics, wellness, and outdoor leisure activities among residents.

The skatepark includes a practice bowl for beginners, a 260-seat bleacher area for spectators, and PWD-accessible ramps across the facility.

The upgraded drainage systems and lighting installations were included to allow year-round and evening operations.

Only skateboards and inline skates will be allowed inside the facility, and helmet use will be mandatory, while protective gear such as elbow pads, knee pads, and wrist guards will be strongly encouraged.

The city government said users must first complete and sign a waiver before entry.

Additional schedules, guidelines, and applicable fees will be announced through the official social media pages of the Quezon City government. (Allysa Nievera)