DSWD urges responsible use of social media amid fake 4Ps posts

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has warned social media users against individuals pretending to be beneficiaries of the government’s Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) to gain online attention.

According to the agency, the practice spreads misinformation and reinforces negative stereotypes about poor families.

DSWD Assistant Secretary and spokesperson Irene Dumlao said some online content creators have been posing as 4Ps beneficiaries on social media platforms to attract views, engagement, and public reaction.

“Mahigpit pong pinapaalalahanan ng DSWD ang mga netizens na huwag magpanggap bilang benepisyaryo ng 4Ps para sa pansariling kasikatan sa social media,” she said.

“Ito po ay nagpapakita ng hindi magandang halimbawa sa paggamit ng mga online platforms para makapanglinlang sa kapwa,” she added.

The DSWD said such posts have contributed to public ridicule and harmful assumptions about beneficiaries of the government’s flagship anti-poverty program.

Dumlao pointed out that falsely portraying oneself as a 4Ps beneficiary is disrespectful to millions of legitimate beneficiaries who rely on government assistance for their children’s education, health, and nutrition.

“Ang paggamit sa pagkakakilanlan ng mga benepisyaryo bilang biro o content strategy ay isang pangungutya sa kanilang dignidad,” she said.

She also warned that misleading content about the program contributes to the spread of “fake news” and undermines public trust in government social protection initiatives.

The DSWD urged content creators and online personalities to be more responsible when discussing government programs on social media. (Ellalyn De Vera-Ruiz)