Tanod, wife yield P1-M shabu in Iloilo City

ILOILO CITY – Shabu valued at P1 million was seized and a barangay tanod (village watchman) and his wife were arrested in a buy-bust operation in this city Tuesday.

The Iloilo City Police Office identified the suspects as alias “Walter” and his wife “Era” who were both classified as high-value individuals.

Recovered from the couple by the ICPO-Molo Police Station were 150 grams of shabu.

The couple was arrested in 2018 for drug-related and illegal firearm cases but were released in 2019 when they into a plea-bargaining agreement. Despite this, the suspects returned to drug peddling.

The Police Regional Office-6 under Police Brig. Gen. Josefino Ligan and ICPO led by Police Col. Wilbert Parilla lauded operating units for their achievement.

The suspects are facing charges for violating Republic Act No 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (Tara Yap)