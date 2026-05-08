Screwdriver rampage rocks BGC; suspect caught

Taguig police arrested a 48-year-old man caught on video attacking two motorcycle riders with a screwdriver during a road rage incident in Bonifacio Global City (BGC) on May 7.

Police identified the suspect as “Sherwin,” who is facing two counts of frustrated homicide under Article 249 of the Revised Penal Code.

The confrontation erupted around 4 p.m. at the corner of Kalayaan Avenue and 8th Avenue in Barangay Fort Bonifacio when the suspect allegedly made an obscene hand gesture towards the victims.

Tensions escalated when both parties stopped at traffic signal.

A video posted by netizen Boom Umali, now with over four million views on Facebook, shows charging at the victims with a screwdriver taken from his motorcycle, injuring both men.

The suspect walked away as traffic enforcers looked on.

The victims were quickly brought to the hospital and are now in stable condition.

Personnel of the Taguig Police Sub-station 1 responded after witnesses sought assistance, resulting in the arrest of the suspect.

Police are reviewing videos and additional evidence as part of the investigation. (Jonathan Hicap)