Girl, 12, saves three from Antique boat capsize

SAN JOSE DE BUENAVISTA, Antique – Four passengers of a motorboat that capsized between Mararison and Batbatan islands in Culasi, Antique on Wednesday evening have been rescued, thanks to the efforts of a 12-year-old girl who swam for hours to seek help.

Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (PDRRM) officer Broderick Train said Thursday that the passengers were on their way home to Barangay Batbatan when the incident occurred.

One of them, Cherry Ann Mateo, swam for more than two hours from the site of the capsizing to Batbatan, where she alerted barangay officials and fisherfolk.

Her report immediately triggered rescue operations, while the municipal disaster office of Culasi was also informed.

Another passenger, 60-year-old crewman Dante Salvador, managed to swim to Batbatan’s shoreline. The two remaining passengers, Angelita Patricio and Rose Salvador, were later found clinging to the overturned boat and rescued early Thursday morning.

“All four passengers, who were supposedly on their way home from Culasi town proper, have now returned to their families in Batbatan,” Train said.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and Maritime Police also retrieved the motorboat.

Authorities believe the group had traveled to Culasi to sell dried fish, their primary source of livelihood. (PNA)