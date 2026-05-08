Ex-Ateneo stars shine as Caloocan grabs solo MPBL lead

Caloocan Batang Kankaloo gained the solo lead with a 99-52 thrashing of the Bacolod Masskaras on Thursday in the SportsPlus MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) 2026 Season at the One Arena Cainta in Rizal Province.

The Batang Kankaloo cruised to their sixth straight win and broke free from the Gensan Warriors (5-0) in the overall standings of the two-division, 28-team tournament.

With all 13 players fielded contributing, Caloocan stormed ahead, 97-46, by dominating the rebounds (58-28), assists (38-15), steals (12-4), and blocks (7-2) departments over Bacolod, which tumbled to 1-5.

Touted Ateneo recruits Dom Escobar and Kymani Ladi delivered as the Batang Kankaloo controlled the game throughout.

The 6-foot-5 Escobar posted 21 points, laced by four triples, 7 rebounds and 2 assists to clinch the SportsPlus best player honors over the 6-foot-8 Ladi, who tallied 17 points, 2 rebounds and 2 steals.

Jammer Jamito supported with 12 points and 5 rebounds, followed by Robby Celiz and Jeff Manday with eight points each.

In other games, defending champion Abra Solid North rebounded with an 89-53 dumping of the Marikina Shoemasters in the nightcap, while Warlo James Batac drove in for the buzzer-beater that lifted Pasig past Basilan, 75-73, in the opener.

Drex Delos Reyes asserted his hulking 6-foot-8 frame to notch 16 points and 8 rebounds for the Abra Weavers, who saw their 48-win run, including 10 in the 2026 Preseason Invitational, snapped by the San Juan Knights (66-58) on May 2.

Other Weavers who delivered were Shaun Ildefonso with 11 points and 5 rebounds, Encho Serrano, with 10 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists, and Kascius Small Martin,with 10 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds and 2 steals. They raised their record to 3-1.

Reigning MVP Dave Ildefonso, who sustained an ankle injury in the loss to San Juan, and DJ Fenner did not play for Abra.

The 6-foot-2 Batac, a prized find from Bulacan State University, atoned for his earlier bad pass that paved the way for a triple by Basilan’s Neil Owens, and, following another Pasig turnover, two free throws by John Wilson that knotted the count at 73-73 with 5.5 seconds left.

It was a great escape for Pasig, which wasted a 53-30 spread, only to grind out its second win in three starts in the round-robin elimination phase of the two-division, 28-team tournament.