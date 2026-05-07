Cops identify suspect in Teddy Corpuz home robbery

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) has identified a suspect in a robbery that occurred inside the residence of comedian and television host Teddy Corpuz in Barangay Holy Spirit.

Police said the identification stemmed from a follow-up operation initiated after a break-in in the early hours of May 3, which was reported to Holy Spirit Police Station (PS 14) the next day.

Initial investigation showed that a male suspect was captured on CCTV entering the second-floor terrace of the residence before forcibly gaining entry, taking several personal belongings, and fleeing to an undisclosed location.

The CCTV footage of the incident, which circulated after being posted on the TikTok account of Teddy Corpuz, was later used by investigators in their probe, along with tracking of a stolen Apple iPad.

Acting on the digital trail, authorities traced the last known location of the device to Doña Isidora Street in Barangay Holy Spirit, where operatives coordinated with a local purok leader and verified CCTV screenshots.

Through the coordination, the suspect was identified as Jerome Masbate, a resident of Barangay Holy Spirit, whose identity was later confirmed by his mother after police presented the CCTV footage.

Further verification showed that Masbate has a prior record in August 2018 involving robbery and violation of Republic Act 10591, the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

A complaint for violation of Article 299 of the Revised Penal Code (robbery in an inhabited house or public building) has been referred to the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office.

As of this report, the suspect has not yet been arrested or taken into custody as investigation and legal proceedings continue. (Trixee Rosel)