Game between Ginebra and ROS earns highest PBA rating in terms of veiwership

By REYNALD MAGALLON

Whether it’s because of the arrival of Bol Bol and other quality imports or the league becoming more balanced and less predictable, the PBA is relishing a spike in viewership through the eliminations of the Season 50 Commissioner’s Cup.

According to the latest data of the league and broadcast partners, the PBA games are averaging one million viewers on RPTV for a 1.5 percent AMR (average minute ratio) a TV audience measurement metric showing the percentage of individuals/households watching a program per minute, calculated over its total duration.

The game between Barangay Ginebra and Rain or Shine garnered the highest rating of 3.03 percent AMR and 2.3 million average viewers, peaking at 2.94 million viewers at one point.

And it wasn’t only on traditional broadcasts.

The livestream of the games on YouTube through the One Sports channel garnered an average of 863,000 views per game and 93,000 live views per game. It peaked at 331,000 live viewers during the Manila Clasico between Magnolia and Ginebra last April 10.

On the Pilipinas Live app, the league attracted 630,000 total views and 16.8 million minutes – total watch time.

Even in the venues, there is a significant increase in audience, averaging between 6,000 to 8,000 spectators. The biggest crowd attendance is the 12,711 inside the Smart Araneta Coliseum, watching the twinbills of Phoenix-TNT and Ginebra-Meralco duels.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial as well as the PBA board of governors expressed elation over the increase of interest towards the league.

The numbers are expected to go further up, entering the final weekend of the eliminations that will see crucial games between teams jockeying for position in the standings.

The elimination will be even capped by a marquee doubleheader that will feature a clash between Magnolia and Meralco in the opening game and then the much-awaited meeting between Bol Bol ad Justin Brownlee in the TNT-Ginebra clash.