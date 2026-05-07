SportsTennis

Eala seeks revenge vs Chinese rival

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
Alex Eala (Alex Eala IG post)

By MARK REY MONTEJO

 

Filipina ace Alex Eala looks to extend her winning ways when she battles Chinese Xinyu Wang in Round of 64 of the WTA 1000 Italian Open in Rome Friday, May 8.

The battle between two of Asia’s top players is not only going to be a fierce but also an emotional one as Eala is eager to avenge her 7-5, 5-7, 4-6 semifinal loss in the WTA 250 ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand last January.

If she hurdles Wang, Eala faces a more dangerous opponent in either two-time Grand Slam singles champion and world No. 2 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan or Greek veteran Maria Sakkari.

But first, she has to keep in step with her Chinese rival, who is known for her brute strength and stamina.

Judging her opening round performance, Eala appears supremely confident.

“First win in Rome, Yay!” Eala wrote on her Instagram story moments after her 6-0, 3-6, 6-4 opening triumph against Frech.

The recent victory by Eala bettered her previous outings in her past competitions that saw her suffer several quick exits on her clay-court swing this year.

Her participation is part of the Eala’s buildup for the prestigious French Open (Roland Garros) slated May 24 to June 7 in Paris.

Gilas rises to No. 38 in FIBA men’s world rankings
Olympic boxers arrive, get additional ‘bonus’ from Duterte
La Salle’s Mason Amos brushes aside jeers from supporters ex-school
NU shorthanded in defense as Solomon Padiz sits out
Warriors win, but Curry falls short of 3-point record
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Zaragosa snatches JPGT Pueblo crown in playoff; Nailga triumphs again
Next Article Tugawin puts on vintage performace to rule Tour Stage 8

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Tugawin puts on vintage performace to rule Tour Stage 8
Cycling Headlines Sports
Zaragosa snatches JPGT Pueblo crown in playoff; Nailga triumphs again
golf Sports
Zamora on hospital upgrades: ‘Not just promises’
News
VP Sara denies throwing laptop allegations
News