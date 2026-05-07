VP Sara denies throwing laptop allegations

Vice President Sara Duterte has strongly denied rumors that she once hurled a laptop at a colleague, dismissing the allegation as “basura na chismis” and part of a broader misinformation campaign against her.

In a video interview released by the Office of the Vice President (OVP) on Thursday, May 7, Duterte said she has never thrown a laptop, cellphone, or any object at a co‑worker, employee, or lawyer throughout her years in public service.

“Never in the history of my work have I thrown a laptop at a colleague, an employee, or a lawyer,” Duterte stressed, adding that such behavior would serve no purpose and only cause damage.

She explained that she values her personal laptop, which she purchased herself, and would not risk breaking it.

Duterte further noted that she rarely uses laptops because she is “not knowledgeable” in operating computers, relying instead on her staff to handle documents and technical tasks. She said she only occasionally uses her laptop during Zoom meetings to improve video quality.

The Vice President claimed the rumor was part of a smear campaign by political opponents seeking to portray her as “unstable” and “incompetent.”

“Sabi ko nga, basura siyang chismis… mga ginagawa ng mga kalaban na misinformation or disinformation para guluhin ang kwento at paburan ‘yung naratiba na gusto nilang ipalabas,” Duterte said.

She pointed out that critics have repeatedly attached negative labels to her, ranging from “brat” to “pro‑China,” in an effort to damage her reputation.

Currently in the Netherlands, Duterte reiterated that the gossip was baseless and fueled by disinformation spread on social media to favor her opponents’ narrative. (Merlina Hernando-Malipot)