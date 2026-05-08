Jurado commits to play for UST for 5th year; Gula, Perdido to turn pro

By MARK REY MONTEJO

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One for the road.

Reg Jurado is committed to play her fifth and last year for University of Santo Tomas in UAAP Season 89 women’s volleyball tournament.

Jurado’s decision to play for the España-based squad for one last time was shared by the school’s Institute of Physical Education and Athletics director and current season chairman Fr. Rodel Cansancio on Thursday, May 7.

“Good evening. I can confirm that Reg will be staying for one more year,” Cansancio said via Messenger. “We’re grateful for her decision, her leadership is a big win for UST and the team.”

‎Also playing for UST for the fifth year is setter Cassie Carballo.

With their decision to stay, UST remains a formidable squad next season since it still boasts of a prolific hitter in Angge Poyos with Avril Bron leading the young guns.

‎Carballo, on the other hand, had disclosed her plans to exhaust her last playing year moments after their stepladder semifinal loss to reigning champion National University last week.

‎However, Xyza Gula and Jonna Perdido, both key weapons in the Tigresses’ recent run, are going to follow UST mainstay Detdet Pepito in the professional ranks.

‎”While Xyza, Jonna, and Detdet are moving pro,” added Cansancio.

‎All of them, except for Bron, were part of the UST team that reached the Season 86 Finals, but lost to Bella Belen-skippered NU Lady Bulldogs.

The Tigresses survived two do-or-die matches but dropped the last one against the reigning champion NU in the step-ladder semis.