20 hurt in jeepney-SUV crash in Isabela

REINA MERCEDES, Isabela – Twenty people were injured in a collision between a jeepney and a sport utility vehicle (SUV) in Barangay Tallungan on Thursday afternoon, May 7.

Police investigation revealed that the SUV swerved into the opposite lane and struck the jeepney.

The impact caused the jeepney driver to lose control, overturning the vehicle and skidding along the road.

The jeepney, bound for Ilagan City, was carrying 20 passengers, most of them nursing students. The SUV was headed toward Cauayan City.

The jeepney driver and his passengers were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Authorities said a follow-up investigation is ongoing and reminded motorists to exercise caution to prevent similar accidents. (Freddie Lazaro)