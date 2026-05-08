Farmer shot dead by stepson over bad blood

BACOLOD CITY – A 39-year-old farmer was allegedly shot dead by his stepson during an altercation in Purok Kapehan, Barangay Bunga, Don Salvador Benedicto, Negros Occidental on Wednesday, May 6.

Police said that the suspect, 21-year-old Jay-r, was drinking coffee inside their house when the victim arrived and a heated argument suddenly erupted over old grudges.

The suspect took an improvised 12-gauge shotgun locally known as “sulpak” and shot the victim in the body.

The victim was taken to the Rural Health Unit where he was declared dead.

Police arrested the suspect and faces appropriate charges. (Glazyl Masculino)