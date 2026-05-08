3 terrorize neighborhood over Bulacan road rage incident

NORZAGARAY, Bulacan – Police are pursuing an armed man who fled after joining two companions in terrorizing residents of Sitio Roga, Barangay Minuyan, last Sunday afternoon.

Authorities said the disturbance began when two motorcycle riders sideswiped an SUV in Barangay Minuyan.

The victim, “Eco,” 22, was followed home by the riders, leading to a heated confrontation that was briefly pacified.

Minutes later, the suspects allegedly returned with another companion, alias “JC,” who was armed.

Witnesses reported the group shouting threats, damaging the victim’s car and house, and pointing a firearm at another resident.

Neighbors said their own homes were also ransacked before the suspects fled upon realizing they were being recorded on video.

Police identified JC’s companions as “Bri,” 31, of Barangay Bigte, and “Bert,” of Barangay Minuyan. Both were arrested after residents sought police assistance, while JC remains at large.

Criminal complaints for trespass to dwelling, grave threats, and malicious mischief have been filed against the arrested suspects before the Provincial Prosecutor’s Office in Malolos.

Verification showed that JC owns a registered ARMSCOR caliber .45 pistol but lacks a valid License to Own and Possess Firearms (LTOPF).

Bulacan police stressed that intimidation and violence will not be tolerated, adding that operations to capture JC are ongoing.

Authorities warned that his reckless handling of a firearm poses a serious threat to public safety. (Freddie Velez)