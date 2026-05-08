Lifetime ban on animal ownership for convicted abusers sought

A proposed measure in the House of Representatives aims to impose a lifetime ban on animal ownership for individuals convicted of animal cruelty.

House Bill (HB) No. 9126, filed by Davao Oriental 2nd District Rep. Cheeno Miguel Almario, seeks to amend Republic Act (RA) No. 8485, or the Animal Welfare Act of 1998, by adding a perpetual ownership ban as an accessory penalty to existing imprisonment and fines ranging from ₱30,000 to ₱100,000.

The bill also calls for the creation of a National Animal Offender Registry, which would serve as a verification database to prevent convicted offenders from acquiring new animals through pet shops, breeders, shelters, or private sales.

“Convicted animal abusers can walk into any pet store or shelter the next day and start the cycle over again. That is a gap in the law, and it is the gap this bill closes,” Almario said.

The measure emphasizes that animal welfare reflects societal values and that stricter penalties are necessary to deter repeat offenses.

Almario noted that the bill envisions collaboration with established animal welfare organizations, including the Philippine Canine Club, Inc. and the Feline Council of the Philippines, Inc., to ensure compliance monitoring.

By permanently banning convicted abusers from owning animals, HB 9126 seeks to close loopholes in existing law and send a clear message that cruelty has lasting consequences. (Ellson Quismorio)