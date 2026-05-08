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50 rescued pets seek aid after Parañaque fire

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read

PARAÑAQUE CITY – Fifty dogs and cats were rescued from a massive fire that swept through Barangay San Antonio Valley 1 late Wednesday night, and are now staying with their families at the San Antonio Elementary School evacuation center.

Parañaque City Mayor Edwin Olivarez said the rescued pets, along with nearly 1,800 displaced residents, are taking temporary shelter at the school after the blaze destroyed around 300 homes.

Authorities noted that many of the animals escaped traumatized, hungry, and without basic necessities.

Donations of dog and cat food, water bowls, crates or carriers, leashes, collars, and hygiene supplies such as shampoo, wipes, and towels are urgently needed.

“These rescued pets are also victims of the tragedy and need care and comfort,” Olivarez stressed.

Those who wish to help may coordinate with PAWS volunteer Kryndall Garcia-Puzon at 0917-317-7214, the city’s Animal Regulations Division Veterinarian Maisie Althea Gubat at 8-813-0813, or Flor Condolon, the evacuation center focal person from the City Social Welfare and Development Department.

Despite the chaos, many evacuees carried their pets to safety as flames engulfed their neighborhood, refusing to leave them behind.

The fire, which broke out at 11:12 p.m. Wednesday, escalated to Task Force Alpha at 2:36 a.m. Thursday before being declared under control at 5:40 a.m.

Three individuals were injured, and property damage was initially estimated at ₱900,000.

A total of 94 fire trucks responded, including 29 from the Bureau of Fire Protection and 65 from volunteer brigades. (Jean Fernando)

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